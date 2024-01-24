KTM 250 Duke on road price in Murshidabad starts from Rs. 2.71 Lakhs. Visit your nearest KTM 250 Duke on road price in Murshidabad starts from Rs. 2.71 Lakhs. Visit your nearest KTM 250 Duke dealers and showrooms in Murshidabad for best offers. KTM 250 Duke on road price breakup in Murshidabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the KTM 250 Duke is mainly compared to KTM 200 Duke which starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs in Murshidabad, TVS Apache RTR 310 which starts at Rs. 2.43 Lakhs in Murshidabad and CFMoto 250SR starting at Rs. 2 Lakhs in Murshidabad. Variants On-Road Price KTM 250 Duke STD ₹ 2.71 Lakhs