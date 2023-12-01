Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Komaki X2 Vogue on road price in Kanpur starts from Rs. 49,750.
Visit your nearest
Komaki X2 Vogue dealers and showrooms in Kanpur for best offers.
Komaki X2 Vogue on road price breakup in Kanpur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Komaki X2 Vogue is mainly compared to Yulu Wynn which starts at Rs. 55,555 in Kanpur, Avon E Scoot which starts at Rs. 39,259 in Kanpur and Komaki XGT KM starting at Rs. 42,500 in Kanpur.
Variants On-Road Price Komaki X2 Vogue X2 Vouge STD ₹ 49,750
