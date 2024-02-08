Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Kinetic Green Zing comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Zing starts at Rs. 71,990 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Kinetic Green Zing sits in the Electric Bikes,Scooter segment in the Indian market.
Kinetic Green Zing price starts at ₹ 71,990 and goes up to ₹ 84,990 (Ex-showroom). Kinetic Green Zing comes in 3 variants. Kinetic Green Zing's top variant is HSS.
₹71,990*
45 Kmph
70 Km
₹79,990*
45 Kmph
100 Km
₹84,990*
45 Kmph
100 Km
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price