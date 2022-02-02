HT Auto
HomeNew BikesKawasakiZ650On Road Price in Coimbatore

Kawasaki Z650 On Road Price in Coimbatore

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Kawasaki Z650 1630605488648
1/10
Kawasaki Z650 1630605489939
2/10
Kawasaki Z650 1630605490640
3/10
Kawasaki Z650 1630605491221
4/10
Kawasaki Z650 1630605495183
5/10
Kawasaki Z650 1630605495906
View all Images
6/10
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
6.97 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Coimbatore
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Z650 Price in Coimbatore

Kawasaki Z650 on road price in Coimbatore starts from Rs. 6.97 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Kawasaki Z650 STD₹ 6.97 Lakhs
...Read More

Kawasaki Z650 Variant Wise Price List in Coimbatore

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹6.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
649 cc
28.11 kmpl
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,24,000
RTO
49,920
Insurance
22,799
On-Road Price in Coimbatore
6,96,719
EMI@14,975/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

Kawasaki Z650 Alternatives

Benelli 502 C

Benelli 502 C

5.85 Lakhs Onwards
Check Latest Offers
502 C Price in Coimbatore
Kawasaki Ninja 650

Kawasaki Ninja 650

5.89 - 6.61 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Ninja 650 Price in Coimbatore
UPCOMING
Benelli TNT 600

Benelli TNT 600

6.2 - 7 Lakhs
Check TNT 600 details
View similar Bikes
CFMoto 650GT

CFMoto 650GT

5.49 - 5.69 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
650GT Price in Coimbatore
Yamaha R3

Yamaha R3

4.65 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
R3 Price in Coimbatore
Yamaha MT-03

Yamaha MT-03

4.6 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
MT-03 Price in Coimbatore

Popular Kawasaki Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Kawasaki Bikes

Kawasaki Z650 News

Kawasaki Z650 RS Anniversary Edition has been launched in the Indian market.
Kawasaki Z650 RS 50th Anniversary Edition launched in India
2 Feb 2022
The new Kawasaki Z650 RS features the same exterior styling as the bigger Z900 RS motorcycle.
Kawasaki Z650 RS vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Specification comparison
3 Nov 2021
The new Kawasaki Z650 RS features the same exterior styling as the bigger Z900 RS motorcycle.
Royal Enfield Interceptor rivaling Kawasaki Z650 RS launched at 6.60 lakh
2 Nov 2021
Kawasaki Z650 RS has been spotted doing testing rounds on the Indian roads, indicating its immediate launch.
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 rivaling Kawasaki Z650 RS spotted in India
16 Oct 2021
How does Kawasaki’s new middleweight naked fare as an everyday machine?
Kawasaki Z650 review: This sporty, naked daily ride merits a spot in your garage
4 Jul 2017
View all
 Kawasaki Z650 News

Kawasaki Videos

<p>We take the new Kawasaki Z250 for a spin.</p>
Kawasaki Z250 comprehensive review
5 Jan 2015
Kawasaki Ninja 300 video review
Kawasaki Ninja 300 video review
26 Apr 2013
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
22 May 2023
Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N250 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex showroom), almost at the same price as its preceding version.
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
15 Apr 2024
Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: First look
10 Apr 2024
View all
 

Top Luxury Bikes

View allPopular Luxury Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2024

Aprilia Tuareg 660

Aprilia Tuareg 660

18.85 - 19.16 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

1.1 - 1.45 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

10.3 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Numeros Diplos pro

Numeros Diplos pro

1.38 Lakhs Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Numeros Diplos i-pro

Numeros Diplos i-pro

1.52 Lakhs Onwards
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2024

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Harley-Davidson X440

Harley-Davidson X440

2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Raider

TVS Raider

95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Ronin

TVS Ronin

1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

Suzuki DR-Z50

Suzuki DR-Z50

2.55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
TVS Zeppelin R

TVS Zeppelin R

1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
MV Agusta Brutale 800

MV Agusta Brutale 800

16.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details