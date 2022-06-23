Kawasaki W175 on road price in Gandhi Nagar starts from Rs. 1.75 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Kawasaki W175 on road price in Gandhi Nagar starts from Rs. 1.75 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Kawasaki W175 dealers and showrooms in Gandhi Nagar for best offers. Kawasaki W175 on road price breakup in Gandhi Nagar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Kawasaki W175 W175 STD ₹ 1.75 Lakhs