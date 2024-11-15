Saved Articles

Kawasaki KX112 STD

5.42 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Kawasaki KX112 Key Specs
Engine112 cc
KX112 STD Latest Updates

KX112 falls under Dirt Bikes, Off Road Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of KX112 STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 5.42 Lakhs.

  • Fuel Capacity: 5 L
  • Length: 1920 mm
  • Engine Type: 2st, 1-cyl, P. RE/V, Liquid-cooled
    Kawasaki KX112 STD Price

    STD
    ₹5.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    112 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    4,87,800
    RTO
    39,024
    Insurance
    14,933
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    5,41,757
    EMI@11,644/mo
    Kawasaki KX112 STD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    5 L
    Length
    1920 mm
    Ground Clearance
    330 mm
    Wheelbase
    1310 mm
    Kerb Weight
    77.0 kg
    Height
    1150 mm
    Saddle Height
    870 mm
    Width
    765 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-70/100 - 19, Rear :-100/90 - 17
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubed
    Engine Type
    2st, 1-cyl, P. RE/V, Liquid-cooled
    Clutch
    Wet Multiplate
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    Stroke
    51.6 mm
    No Of Cylinders
    1
    Transmission
    Manual
    Starting
    Kick Start Only
    Gear Box
    6-speed, return
    Displacement
    112 cc
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Emission Type
    bs6-2.0
    Bore
    52.5 mm
    Chassis
    Tubular, semi-double cradle
    Rear Suspension
    Uni Trak Swingarm/ 275 mm
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic(USD) fork/ 275 mm
    Kawasaki KX112 STD EMI
    EMI10,480 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    4,87,581
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    4,87,581
    Interest Amount
    1,41,220
    Payable Amount
    6,28,801

