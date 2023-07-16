Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Kawasaki KX112 on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 5.31 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Kawasaki KX112 on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 5.31 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Kawasaki KX112 dealers and showrooms in Ahmedabad for best offers.
Kawasaki KX112 on road price breakup in Ahmedabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Kawasaki KX112 is mainly compared to Kawasaki KLX230RS which starts at Rs. 5.21 Lakhs in Ahmedabad, Kawasaki KLX 140 which starts at Rs. 4.07 Lakhs in Ahmedabad and Kawasaki KX 100 starting at Rs. 4.88 Lakhs in Ahmedabad.
Variants On-Road Price Kawasaki KX112 STD ₹ 5.31 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price