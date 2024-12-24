|Engine
|144 cc
The KLX 140R F STD, is listed at ₹4.57 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the KLX 140R F offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The KLX 140R F STD is available in 1 colour option: Lime Green.
The KLX 140R F STD is powered by a 144 cc engine.
In the KLX 140R F's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Kawasaki KX112 priced ₹4.5 Lakhs or the Kawasaki KLX230RS priced between ₹1.79 Lakhs - 4.81 Lakhs.
The KLX 140R F STD has Pass Switch.