hamburger icon
KLX 140R FPriceMileageSpecifications
Kawasaki KLX 140R F Front Right View
1/10
Kawasaki KLX 140R F Left View
2/10
Kawasaki KLX 140R F Right View
3/10
Kawasaki KLX 140R F Suspension View
4/10
Kawasaki KLX 140R F Disc View
5/10
Kawasaki KLX 140R F Front Disc Break View
View all Images
6/10

Kawasaki KLX 140R F STD

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
4.57 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Kawasaki KLX 140R F Key Specs
Engine144 cc
View all KLX 140R F specs and features

KLX 140R F STD

KLX 140R F STD Prices

The KLX 140R F STD, is listed at ₹4.57 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

KLX 140R F STD Mileage

All variants of the KLX 140R F offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

KLX 140R F STD Colours

The KLX 140R F STD is available in 1 colour option: Lime Green.

KLX 140R F STD Engine and Transmission

The KLX 140R F STD is powered by a 144 cc engine.

KLX 140R F STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the KLX 140R F's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Kawasaki KX112 priced ₹4.5 Lakhs or the Kawasaki KLX230RS priced between ₹1.79 Lakhs - 4.81 Lakhs.

KLX 140R F STD Specs & Features

The KLX 140R F STD has Pass Switch.

Kawasaki KLX 140R F STD Price

KLX 140R F STD

₹4.57 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,11,000
RTO
32,880
Insurance
13,298
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,57,178
EMI@9,827/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Kawasaki KLX 140R F STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
5.8 l
Ground Clearance
315 mm
Length
2005 mm
Wheelbase
1330 mm
Height
1135 mm
Kerb Weight
99 kg
Saddle Height
860 mm
Width
790 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75-21,Rear :-4.10-18
Rear Brake Diameter
190 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
11 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
54.4 mm
Max Torque
12 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
144 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4-stroke Single
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Clutch
Wet multi-disc
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Carburetor
Bore
58 mm
Emission Type
bs6

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Perimeter, box-section, high-tensile steel
Front Suspension
33 mm telescopic fork/190 mm
Rear Suspension
Uni-Trak with aluminium single shock; piggyback reservoir; adjustable preload; adjustable compression and rebound damping/200 mm

Features and Safety

Seat Type
Single
Pass Switch
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V 6Ah
Kawasaki KLX 140R F STD EMI
EMI8,844 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
4,11,460
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
4,11,460
Interest Amount
1,19,173
Payable Amount
5,30,633

Kawasaki KLX 140R F Alternatives

Kawasaki KX112

Kawasaki KX112

4.5 Lakhs
KLX 140R FvsKX112
Kawasaki KLX230RS

Kawasaki KLX230RS

1.79 - 4.81 Lakhs
KLX 140R FvsKLX230RS
KTM 50 SX

KTM 50 SX

4.75 Lakhs
KLX 140R Fvs50 SX
KTM 390 Enduro R

KTM 390 Enduro R

3.41 - 3.54 Lakhs
KLX 140R Fvs390 Enduro R
KTM 390 Adventure R

KTM 390 Adventure R

3.78 Lakhs
KLX 140R Fvs390 Adventure R
Kawasaki Versys X 300

Kawasaki Versys X 300

3.49 Lakhs
KLX 140R FvsVersys X 300

Popular Dirt Bikes

Kawasaki KLX 230

Kawasaki KLX 230

1.84 - 2.19 Lakhs
KLX 230 Price in Delhi
KTM 450 SX-F

KTM 450 SX-F

10.25 Lakhs
450 SX-F Price in Delhi
KTM 50 SX

KTM 50 SX

4.75 Lakhs
50 SX Price in Delhi
KTM 65 SX

KTM 65 SX

5.47 Lakhs
65 SX Price in Delhi
KTM 85 SX

KTM 85 SX

6.69 Lakhs
85 SX Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Dirt Bikess

view all specs and features

Popular Kawasaki Bikes

  • Popular
View all  Kawasaki Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha R7

Yamaha R7

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
KTM 490 Duke

KTM 490 Duke

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers