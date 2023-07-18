Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Kawasaki KLX 140 comes with 144 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of KLX 140 starts at Rs. 4.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Kawasaki KLX 140 sits in the Dirt Bikes, Off Road Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Kawasaki KLX 140 price starts at ₹ 4.07 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 4.07 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Kawasaki KLX 140 comes in 1 variants. Kawasaki KLX 140 top variant price is ₹ 4.07 Lakhs.
₹4.07 Lakhs*
144 cc
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price