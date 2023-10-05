Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesKLX 140 vs KX 100

Kawasaki KLX 140 vs Kawasaki KX 100

In 2024 Kawasaki KLX 140 or Kawasaki KX 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Filters
KLX 140
Kawasaki KLX 140
STD
₹4.07 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
KX 100
Kawasaki KX 100
STD
₹4.88 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Stroke
54.4 mm45.8 mm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital DC-CDIDigital CDI
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
9.5:18.7:1
Displacement
144 cc99 cc
Clutch
Wet multi-disc-
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4-stroke SingleLiquid-cooled, 2-stroke Single
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
CarburetorCarburetor
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
58 mm52.5 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,52,2245,41,650
Ex-Showroom Price
4,06,6004,87,800
RTO
32,52839,024
Insurance
13,09614,826
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9,72011,642

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    BMW will offer M 1000 R in two colour options - Light White non-metallic and Blackstorm metallic.
    BMW M 1000 R launched at 33 lakh, is the naked sibling of M 1000 RR
    5 Oct 2023
    The Indian FTR X 100 Carbon gets carbon fibre finish along with the special Candy Blue paint scheme, a white trellis frame and red accents
    Indian FTR X 100% Carbon revealed, limited to 400 units globally
    14 Nov 2023
    The 2024 Kawasaki KX 85 is powered by an 84 cc single-cylinder, two-stroke engine
    2024 Kawasaki KX 85 and KLX 300R dirt bikes launched in India, priced from 4.20 lakh
    15 Nov 2023
    BMW M 1000 XR uses the same engine as the S 1000 RR but it has been modified.
    BMW M 1000 XR unveiled as a sporty long-distance tourer with 200 bhp
    27 Oct 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    Useful Car Accessories for your Safety | All Things Auto
    Useful Car Accessories for your Safety | All Things Auto
    14 Jun 2023
    2021 M 1000 R is the first BMW motorcycle to receive the M treatment.
    2021 BMW M 1000 R motorcycle launched at 42 lakh
    25 Mar 2021
    The Honda Shine 100 is the two-wheeler maker's most affordable motorcycle on sale in India
    Honda Shine 100 review: Back to the basics
    5 May 2023
    View all
     