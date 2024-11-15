Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine
|233 cc
|Power
|19.85 PS @ 8000 rpm
|Max Speed
|77 kmph
KLX230RS falls under Dirt Bikes, Off Road Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of KLX230RS STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 5.80 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of STD is 6.6 L litres. It offers many features like Fuel Gauge, Pass Switch, Low Battery Indicator and specs like:
