Kawasaki KLX230RS STD

5.80 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Kawasaki KLX230RS Key Specs
Engine233 cc
Power19.85 PS @ 8000 rpm
Max Speed77 kmph
KLX230RS STD Latest Updates

KLX230RS falls under Dirt Bikes, Off Road Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of KLX230RS STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 5.80 Lakhs.

  • Fuel Capacity: 6.6 L
  • Length: 2035 mm
  • Max Power: 19.85 PS @ 8000 rpm
  • Engine Type: 4st, 1-cyl, SOHC, 2val, Air-cooled
    Kawasaki KLX230RS STD Price

    STD
    ₹5.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    233 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    5,21,000
    RTO
    41,680
    Insurance
    17,451
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    5,80,131
    EMI@12,469/mo
    Kawasaki KLX230RS STD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    6.6 L
    Ground Clearance
    275 mm
    Length
    2035 mm
    Wheelbase
    1350 mm
    Height
    1175 mm
    Kerb Weight
    115 kg
    Saddle Height
    900 mm
    Width
    840 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-533.4 mm, Rear :-457.2 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    220 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-80/100-21, Rear :- 100/100-18
    Rear Brake Diameter
    223 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Tubular, semi-double cradle
    Tyre Type
    Tubed
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Max Speed
    77 kmph
    Max Power
    19.85 PS @ 8000 rpm
    Stroke
    66 mm
    Max Torque
    20.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Displacement
    233 cc
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Engine Type
    4st, 1-cyl, SOHC, 2val, Air-cooled
    Clutch
    Wet Multiplate
    Cooling System
    Air Cooled
    No Of Cylinders
    1
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    2
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6-2.0
    Bore
    67 mm
    Rear Suspension
    New Uni Trak Swingarm / 223 mm
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic fork / 220 mm
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Odometer
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Yes
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Battery Capacity
    12V 6Ah
    Low Battery Indicator
    Yes
    Kawasaki KLX230RS STD EMI
    EMI11,222 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    5,22,117
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    5,22,117
    Interest Amount
    1,51,223
    Payable Amount
    6,73,340

