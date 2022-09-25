HT Auto

Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus On Road Price in Pulgaon

Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus On Road Price in Pulgaon

48,000 - 65,490
*Currently showing prices in Delhi as prices for Pulgaon are not available.
Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus Variant Wise Price List

Lithium Ion
₹ 68,010*On-Road Price
250 W
24 kmph
110 km/charge
Ex-Showroom-Price
65,490
RTO
2,520
On-Road Price in Pulgaon
68,010
EMI@1,462/mo
Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus Specifications and Features
Length
1690 mm
Wheelbase
1200 mm
Height
1060 mm
Width
690 mm

