Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

Jitendra JET 320 Specifications

Jitendra JET 320 starting price is Rs. 73,480 in India. Jitendra JET 320 is available in 2 variant and
73,480 - 77,060*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check Latest Offers

Jitendra JET 320 Specs

Jitendra JET 320 comes with Automatic transmission. The price of JET 320 starts at Rs. 73,480 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Jitendra JET 320 sits in the Electric Bikes,Scooter segment in the Indian ...Read More

Jitendra JET 320 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
60V
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Length
1740 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Wheelbase
1295 mm
Kerb Weight
67 kg
Height
1130 mm
Width
710 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-10 Rear :-90/90-10
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Range
60-70 km
Max Speed
25 km/Hr
Swappable Battery
Yes
Motor IP Rating
IP 65
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 W
Reverse Assist
Yes
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Emission Type
bs6
Riding Modes
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
3-4 Degree
Additional Features
Find my Scooter
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging Time(0-80%)
3.5-4 Hrs.
Charging at Home
Yes
Battery Warranty
2 Years
Battery Capacity
1.56 kWh
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion

Jitendra JET 320 Alternatives

Okinawa PraisePro

Okinawa PraisePro

76,848
Check Latest Offers
PraisePro Specs
Hero Electric Nyx

Hero Electric Nyx

0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Nyx Specs
UPCOMING
Hero Electric AE-75

Hero Electric AE-75

80,000 Onwards
Check AE-75 details
View similar Bikes
Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

75,499
Check Latest Offers
Jaunty-3W Specs
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

83,999
Check Latest Offers
Epluto 7G Specs
Okinawa Lite

Okinawa Lite

63,990
Check Latest Offers
Lite Specs

Jitendra News

The Jitendra EV Primo electric scooter has been showcased with the see-through bodywork but the same is not immediately on sale
Transparent electric scooter? Jitendra EV Tech launches Primo with see-through panels
17 Dec 2023
EV fire incidents have triggered a probe ordered by the Centre to find out if electric vehicles manufacturers are at fault when it comes to ensuring safety.
EV safety is most important, says Hero MotoCorp CEO amid EV fire debate
13 May 2022
File photo used for representational purpose.
Another electric vehicle battery explodes in Telangana, no one injured
10 May 2022
Ola S1 and S1 Pro came with a lot of hype in the Indian market but failed to sustain that.
Ola Electric won hearts but finding it tough to sustain its brand image
18 Apr 2022
Okinawa Praise Pro becomes the first electric vehicle in India to be recalled.
Okinawa's voluntary recall of electric scooters could set a precedent for others
18 Apr 2022
View all
  News

Jitendra JET 320 Variants & Price List

Jitendra JET 320 price starts at ₹ 73,480 and goes up to ₹ 77,060 (Ex-showroom). Jitendra JET 320 comes in 2 variants. Jitendra JET 320's top variant is 60V.

48V
73,480*
25 Km/Hr
50-55 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
60V
77,060*
25 Km/Hr
60-70 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Top Electric Bikes

View allPopular Electric Bikes

Popular Jitendra Bikes

  • Popular
    View all  Jitendra Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2024

    Kawasaki Ninja 500

    Kawasaki Ninja 500

    5.24 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Hero Mavrick 440

    Hero Mavrick 440

    1.99 - 2.24 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

    Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

    11.83 - 12.13 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Ampere Zeal EX

    Ampere Zeal EX

    96,690 Onwards
    Check Latest Offers
    Kinetic Green e-Luna

    Kinetic Green e-Luna

    69,990 - 74,990
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2024

    Yamaha MT-15

    Yamaha MT-15

    1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Yamaha R15 V4

    Yamaha R15 V4

    1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Hero Splendor Plus

    Hero Splendor Plus

    75,141 - 76,486
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

    Harley-Davidson Edt 600R Electricbike

    Harley-Davidson Edt 600R Electricbike

    6 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Forza350

    Honda Forza350

    3 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha MT-09

    Yamaha MT-09

    11.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details