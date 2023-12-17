Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Jitendra JET 320 comes with Automatic transmission. The price of JET 320 starts at Rs. 73,480 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Jitendra JET 320 sits in the Electric Bikes,Scooter segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Jitendra JET 320 price starts at ₹ 73,480 and goes up to ₹ 77,060 (Ex-showroom). Jitendra JET 320 comes in 2 variants. Jitendra JET 320's top variant is 60V.
₹73,480*
25 Km/Hr
50-55 Km
₹77,060*
25 Km/Hr
60-70 Km
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price