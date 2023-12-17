Saved Articles

Jitendra JET 320 On Road Price in Delhi

77,138 - 80,776
Delhi
JET 320 Price in Delhi

Jitendra JET 320 on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 77,140. The on road price for Jitendra JET 320 top variant goes up to Rs. 80,780 in Delhi. The lowest price model is

VariantsOn-Road Price
Jitendra JET 320 48V₹ 77,140
Jitendra JET 320 60V₹ 80,780
Jitendra JET 320 Variant Wise Price List in Delhi

48V
₹ 77,138 On-Road Price
25 Km/Hr
50-55 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
73,480
Insurance
3,658
On-Road Price in Delhi
77,138
EMI@1,658/mo
60V
₹ 80,776 On-Road Price
25 Km/Hr
60-70 Km
Jitendra JET 320 Alternatives

Okinawa PraisePro

Okinawa PraisePro

76,848
PraisePro Price in Delhi
Hero Electric Nyx

Hero Electric Nyx

0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
Nyx Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Hero Electric AE-75

Hero Electric AE-75

80,000 Onwards
Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

75,499
Jaunty-3W Price in Delhi
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

83,999
Epluto 7G Price in Delhi
Okinawa Lite

Okinawa Lite

63,990
Lite Price in Delhi

Popular Jitendra Bikes

    Jitendra News

    The Jitendra EV Primo electric scooter has been showcased with the see-through bodywork but the same is not immediately on sale
    Transparent electric scooter? Jitendra EV Tech launches Primo with see-through panels
    17 Dec 2023
    EV fire incidents have triggered a probe ordered by the Centre to find out if electric vehicles manufacturers are at fault when it comes to ensuring safety.
    EV safety is most important, says Hero MotoCorp CEO amid EV fire debate
    13 May 2022
    File photo used for representational purpose.
    Another electric vehicle battery explodes in Telangana, no one injured
    10 May 2022
    Ola S1 and S1 Pro came with a lot of hype in the Indian market but failed to sustain that.
    Ola Electric won hearts but finding it tough to sustain its brand image
    18 Apr 2022
    Okinawa Praise Pro becomes the first electric vehicle in India to be recalled.
    Okinawa's voluntary recall of electric scooters could set a precedent for others
    18 Apr 2022
    Videos

    Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
    20 Feb 2024
    Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
    Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
    8 Feb 2024
    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
    2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
    17 Sept 2023
