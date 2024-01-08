Scout Bobber falls under Cruiser Bikes category and has 7 variants. The price of Scout Bobber lcon Thunder Black Azure Crystle in Delhi is Rs. 19.30 Lakhs. The fuel capacity Scout Bobber falls under Cruiser Bikes category and has 7 variants. The price of Scout Bobber lcon Thunder Black Azure Crystle in Delhi is Rs. 19.30 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of lcon Thunder Black Azure Crystle is 12.5 L litres. It offers many features like Fuel Gauge, USB Charging Port, Low Fuel Indicator and specs like: Fuel Capacity: 12.5 L Length: 2274 mm Engine Type: Liquid Cooled V-Twin ...Read MoreRead Less