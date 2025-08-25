|Engine
|1133 cc
The Scout Bobber lcon Thunder Black Azure Crystle, is listed at ₹19.30 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Scout Bobber offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Scout Bobber lcon Thunder Black Azure Crystle is available in 1 colour option: Black Metallic.
The Scout Bobber lcon Thunder Black Azure Crystle is powered by a 1133 cc engine.
The Scout Bobber lcon Thunder Black Azure Crystle has Fuel Gauge, USB Charging Port and Low Fuel Indicator.