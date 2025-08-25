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Indian Scout Bobber lcon Thunder Black Azure Crystle

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
19.30 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Indian Scout Bobber Key Specs
Engine1133 cc
View all Scout Bobber specs and features

Scout Bobber lcon Thunder Black Azure Crystle

Scout Bobber lcon Thunder Black Azure Crystle Prices

The Scout Bobber lcon Thunder Black Azure Crystle, is listed at ₹19.30 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Scout Bobber lcon Thunder Black Azure Crystle Mileage

All variants of the Scout Bobber offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Scout Bobber lcon Thunder Black Azure Crystle Colours

The Scout Bobber lcon Thunder Black Azure Crystle is available in 1 colour option: Black Metallic.

Scout Bobber lcon Thunder Black Azure Crystle Engine and Transmission

The Scout Bobber lcon Thunder Black Azure Crystle is powered by a 1133 cc engine.

Scout Bobber lcon Thunder Black Azure Crystle Specs & Features

The Scout Bobber lcon Thunder Black Azure Crystle has Fuel Gauge, USB Charging Port and Low Fuel Indicator.

Indian Scout Bobber lcon Thunder Black Azure Crystle Price

Scout Bobber lcon Thunder Black Azure Crystle

₹19.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
17,32,803
RTO
1,55,952
Insurance
41,158
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,29,913
EMI@41,481/mo
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Indian Scout Bobber lcon Thunder Black Azure Crystle Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
12.5 L
Ground Clearance
129 mm
Length
2274 mm
Wheelbase
1576 mm
Kerb Weight
252 kg
Height
1053 mm
Saddle Height
649 mm
Width
926 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
298 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-130/90-16 Rear :-150/80-16
Rear Brake Diameter
298 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Engine and Transmission

Stroke
73.6 mm
Max Torque
97 Nm @ 5600 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
1133 cc
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled V-Twin
Clutch
Wet, Multi-Plate
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
99 mm

Features and Safety

Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Additional Features
Exhaust - Split dual exhaust with crossover, Solo Seat
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
USB Charging Port
Yes

Charging

Charging at Home
No

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
Halogen
Indian Scout Bobber lcon Thunder Black Azure Crystle EMI
EMI37,333 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
17,36,921
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
17,36,921
Interest Amount
5,03,071
Payable Amount
22,39,992

Indian Scout Bobber other Variants

Scout Bobber STD

₹15.07 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,99,000
RTO
96,000
Insurance
12,000
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,07,000
EMI@32,391/mo
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