Indian Scout Bobber lcon Thunder Black Azure Crystle

4 out of 5
4 out of 5
19.30 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Indian Scout Bobber Key Specs
Engine1133 cc
Max Torque97 Nm @ 5600 rpm
View all Scout Bobber specs and features

Scout Bobber lcon Thunder Black Azure Crystle Latest Updates

Scout Bobber falls under Cruiser Bikes category and has 7 variants. The price of Scout Bobber lcon Thunder Black Azure Crystle in Delhi is Rs. 19.30 Lakhs. The fuel capacity

  • Fuel Capacity: 12.5 L
  • Length: 2274 mm
  • Engine Type: Liquid Cooled V-Twin
    ...Read More

    Indian Scout Bobber lcon Thunder Black Azure Crystle Price

    lcon Thunder Black Azure Crystle
    ₹19.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1133 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    17,32,803
    RTO
    1,55,952
    Insurance
    41,158
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    19,29,913
    EMI@41,481/mo
    Indian Scout Bobber lcon Thunder Black Azure Crystle Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    12.5 L
    Ground Clearance
    129 mm
    Length
    2274 mm
    Wheelbase
    1576 mm
    Kerb Weight
    252 kg
    Height
    1053 mm
    Saddle Height
    649 mm
    Width
    926 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    298 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-130/90-16 Rear :-150/80-16
    Rear Brake Diameter
    298 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Stroke
    73.6 mm
    Max Torque
    97 Nm @ 5600 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Belt Drive
    Displacement
    1133 cc
    Engine Type
    Liquid Cooled V-Twin
    Clutch
    Wet, Multi-Plate
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6-2.0
    Bore
    99 mm
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Single
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Additional Features
    Exhaust - Split dual exhaust with crossover, Solo Seat
    Odometer
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    USB Charging Port
    Yes
    Charging at Home
    No
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    Halogen
    Indian Scout Bobber lcon Thunder Black Azure Crystle EMI
    EMI37,333 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    17,36,921
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    17,36,921
    Interest Amount
    5,03,071
    Payable Amount
    22,39,992

    Indian Scout Bobber other Variants

    Black Metallic
    ₹19.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1133 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    17,16,854
    RTO
    1,54,517
    Insurance
    40,973
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    19,12,344
    EMI@41,104/mo
    Black Smoke
    ₹19.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1133 cc
    Icon Indy Red
    ₹19.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1133 cc
    Alumina Jade Smoke
    ₹19.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1133 cc
    View more Variants

