In 2026 Indian Scout Bobber or Triumph Rocket 3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Indian Scout Bobber Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Rocket 3 Price starts at Rs. 24.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scout Bobber engine makes power and torque 106.45 PS PS & 108 Nm. On the other hand, Rocket 3 engine makes power & torque 182 PS PS & 225 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Rocket 3 in 6 colours. The Scout Bobber mileage is around 25 kmpl. The Rocket 3 mileage is around 15.15 kmpl.
Scout Bobber vs Rocket 3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scout bobber
|Rocket 3
|Brand
|Indian
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 13.99 Lakhs
|₹ 24.03 Lakhs
|Mileage
|25 kmpl
|15.15 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1250 cc
|2458 cc
|Power
|106.45 PS PS
|182 PS PS