Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
1/11
2/11
3/11
4/11
5/11
View all Images
6/11

Indian Scout Bobber Specifications

Indian Scout Bobber starting price is Rs. 17,16,854 in India. Indian Scout Bobber is available in 7 variant and 8 colours. Powered by a 1133.0 cc engine. Indian Scout Bobber mileage is 25.0 kmpl.
4 out of 5
17.17 - 17.37 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Available Colours
Check Latest Offers
Available Colours

Indian Scout Bobber Specs

Indian Scout Bobber comes with 1133 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Scout Bobber starts at Rs. 17.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Indian Scout Bobber sits in the ...Read More

Indian Scout Bobber Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Alumina Jade Smoke
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
12.5 L
Ground Clearance
129 mm
Length
2274 mm
Wheelbase
1576 mm
Kerb Weight
252 kg
Height
1053 mm
Saddle Height
649 mm
Width
926 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
298 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-130/90-16 Rear :-150/80-16
Rear Brake Diameter
298 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Stroke
73.6 mm
Max Torque
97 Nm @ 5600 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
1133 cc
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled V-Twin
Clutch
Wet, Multi-Plate
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
99 mm
Charging at Home
No
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Additional Features
Exhaust - Split dual exhaust with crossover, Solo Seat
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
USB Charging Port
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
Halogen

Indian Scout Bobber Alternatives

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114

18.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114 Specs
Triumph Rocket 3

Triumph Rocket 3

18 - 20.95 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Rocket 3 Specs
UPCOMING
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Custom 1250

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Custom 1250

15 Lakhs Onwards
Check Harley Davidson Custom 1250 details
View similar Bikes
Ducati Diavel 1260

Ducati Diavel 1260

17.7 - 19.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Diavel 1260 Specs
Ducati XDiavel

Ducati XDiavel

17.5 - 22.6 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
XDiavel Specs
Harley-Davidson Fat Bob

Harley-Davidson Fat Bob

16.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Fat Bob Specs

Indian Scout Bobber News

The Indian Scout Bobber has the presence and the appeal, but most of all, it looks expensive.
Indian Scout Bobber review: For 13 lakh, this motorcycle looks gorgeous, and is fast
3 Mar 2018
Led by Maruti, Tata Motors and Hyundai Motor, car sales in India in November was the highest ever at 3.34 lakh units.
Indians bought more cars, two-wheelers than ever last month, says auto manufacturers' body
12 Dec 2023
The Indian FTR X 100 Carbon gets carbon fibre finish along with the special Candy Blue paint scheme, a white trellis frame and red accents
Indian FTR X 100% Carbon revealed, limited to 400 units globally
14 Nov 2023
File photo of a Meredes-Benz showroom. Image has been used for representational purpose only.
Car sales jump to record October sales in India, festivities provides big push
10 Nov 2023
The Hero GIFT brings model refreshes, new colour schemes and finance offers on select two-wheelers
Hero MotoCorp rolls out special offers for festive season. Xoom, Splendor, & Passion get updates
18 Oct 2023
View all
 Indian Scout Bobber News

Indian Scout Bobber Variants & Price List

Indian Scout Bobber price starts at ₹ 17.17 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 17.37 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Indian Scout Bobber comes in 7 variants. Indian Scout Bobber top variant price is ₹ 17.37 Lakhs.

Top Luxury Bikes

  • Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

    • Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

    ₹16.47 Lakhs
  • Suzuki Hayabusa

    • Suzuki Hayabusa

    ₹16.9 Lakhs
  • Kawasaki 2021 Ninja H2
  • Kawasaki Z900

    • Kawasaki Z900

    ₹7.7 Lakhs
  • BMW S 1000 RR

    • BMW S 1000 RR

    ₹19.5 - 23.75 Lakhs
  • Ducati 2021 Panigale V4

    • Ducati 2021 Panigale V4

    ₹23.5 - 51.8 Lakhs
    View allPopular Luxury Bikes

    Popular Indian Bikes

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Indian Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2024

    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R

    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R

    11.09 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Simple Energy Dot One

    Simple Energy Dot One

    99,999
    Check Latest Offers
    Yamaha R3

    Yamaha R3

    4.65 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Yamaha MT-03

    Yamaha MT-03

    4.6 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Aprilia RS 457

    Aprilia RS 457

    4.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2024

    Hero Splendor Plus

    Hero Splendor Plus

    75,141 - 76,486
    Check Latest Offers
    Yamaha MT-15

    Yamaha MT-15

    1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Honda Activa 6G

    Honda Activa 6G

    76,234 - 82,734
    Check Latest Offers
    Yamaha R15 V4

    Yamaha R15 V4

    1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

    Royal Enfield Constellation

    Royal Enfield Constellation

    3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Indian Springfield

    Indian Springfield

    30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Triumph Daytona 660

    Triumph Daytona 660

    10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha YZF R1

    Yamaha YZF R1

    20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details