Honda CB200X On Road Price in Lucknow

Honda CB200X Front Left View
1/12
Honda CB200X Front Right View
2/12
Honda CB200X Front Look View
3/12
Honda CB200X Front View
4/12
Honda CB200X Left View
5/12
Honda CB200X Rear View
6/12
1.47 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Lucknow
CB200X Price in Lucknow

Honda CB200X on road price in Lucknow starts from Rs. 1.71 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Honda CB200X STD₹ 1.71 Lakhs
...Read More

Honda CB200X Variant Wise Price List in Lucknow

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹1.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
184.4 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,46,999
RTO
12,359
Insurance
11,632
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Lucknow)
1,70,990
EMI@3,675/mo
Honda CB200X News

The 2023 Honda CB200X gets a new Decent Blue Metallic colour option along with the OBD2 and E20 compliance
2023 Honda CB200X launched at 1.47 lakh, meets BS6 Phase 2 compliance
15 Sept 2023
Upon launch, it could retail in a similar price range as the existing Honda CB200X.
Honda CB200X-based dual-sport bike, rival to Hero XPluse 200, under development
12 May 2022
The CB200X feels impressive for the Indian roads and manages to boss over all the undulations the roads have to throw at it.
Honda CB200X first ride review: Road bike masqueraded as ADV
25 Sept 2021
Honda is offering a 6-year warranty package (3 years standard + 3 years optional extended warranty) on CB200X.
Honda CB200X arrives at dealerships: First Look
6 Sept 2021
The KTM 990 RC R will be powered by a 990cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine, derived from the acclaimed 990 Duke, delivering 126 bhp
KTM 990 RC R prototype unveiled, to rival Yamaha R9 & Ducati Panigale V2
9 May 2024
View all
 Honda CB200X News

Popular Bikes in India 2024

Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

