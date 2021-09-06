Honda CB200X arrives at dealerships: First Look

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India rolled out the prices of the new CB200X in the month of August'21. The motorcycle has now arrived at the Honda RedWing dealerships and deliveries are bound to commence soon. The bike sets sight on other adventure two-wheelers in India such as the Royal Enfield Himalayan and the Hero Xpulse 200 range, albeit it doest compete directly in terms of placement.

The new CB200X is basically a derivation of the Hornet 2.0's platform. Some of the key highlights of Honda's entry-level adventure touring offering include its golden Upside Down (USD) front forks, 184cc PGM-FI engine with PGM-Fi system, Diamond type steel frame and dual-purpose, chunky tyres.

On the outside, the new CB200X sports a very upright, muscular stance that lends it an intimidating appeal. It gets a full LED lighting package throughout and also benefits from the Hazard Switch feature. Its body panels have been wrapped around a diamond type steel frame that's sourced from the Hornet 2.0 naked street offering. This frame has been claimed to contribute to ‘stability and agile handling’ on the CB200X.

At the heart of the new CB200X sits a BS 6-compliant advanced 184cc PGM-FI engine with PGM-Fi system. This powertrain has been rated to develop 12.7 kW of maximum power at 8500 rpm and 16.1 Nm of peak torque that is delivered at 6000 rpm. The engine comes with a 6-speed manual transmission.

The new CB200X has been introduced in three colour options - Pearl Nightstar Black, Matte Selene Silver Metallic and Sports Red. The bike has been priced at ₹1,44,500 ex-showroom (ex-showroom Gurugram).

Honda is offering a 6-year warranty package (3 years standard + 3 years optional extended warranty) on CB200X.