Honda CB200X-based dual-sport bike, rival to Hero XPluse 200, under development

Honda has filed a design patent for a dual-sport motorcycle that comes based on the existing CB200X platform.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 May 2022, 03:48 PM
Honda has filed a design patent for a dual-sport motorcycle that comes based on the existing CB200X platform. The patent documents show that the motorcycle sources power from the same 184.4cc, single-cylinder air-cooled engine that already powers two of its motorcycles currently - CB200X and Hornet 2.0.

Getting down to brass tacks, there are certain familiar elements on the motorcycle including the use of the single-downtube architecture for the frame and the box-section swingarm design that seem to have been borrowed directly from the CB200X. However, the newly patent design showcases the use of noticeably higher ground clearance, along with a high-mounted under-seat exhaust exit. Also, other key highlights include the use of a longer travel suspension and wire-spoke wheels.

(Also Read: Honda patents ‘NX 500’ nameplate for mid-sized dual-purpose bike)

In a nutshell, all the details point towards it being a far more serious adventure bike than the current CB200X, which is more or less a cosmetic job over the road-biased Hornet 2.0 motorcycle.

In terms of features, the motorcycle seems to be kitted with a fully-digital instrument cluster which is most likely taken from the existing Hornet 2.0 and CB200X models. Similarly, it could also get bits likes LED lighting all-around and single-channel ABS, borrowed from the donor models.

Having powered by the same powertrain, expect the bike to deliver roughly close to 16-18 hp and around 16 Nm of torque. The transmission could include a 6-speed unit. The company could also tweak the engine in order to match the character of the new bike.

In terms of its market launch in India is concerned, it is yet notably away from its official debut in the country. Upon launch, it could retail in a similar price range as the existing CB200X. Thus expect it to be more expensive than the Xpulse 200 4V which will be its most direct rival in India.

 

First Published Date: 12 May 2022, 03:43 PM IST
TAGS: Honda Honda CB200X Honda India. HMSI Honda adventure bike
