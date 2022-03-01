Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew BikesHero ElectricEddyOn Road Price in Kolar

Hero Electric Eddy On Road Price in Kolar

1/14
2/14
3/14
4/14
5/14
View all Images
6/14
72,000*
*On-Road Price
Kolar
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Eddy Price in Kolar

Hero Electric Eddy on road price in Kolar starts from Rs. 81,590. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Hero Electric Eddy STD₹ 81,590
...Read More

Hero Electric Eddy Variant Wise Price List in Kolar

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹ 81,590*On-Road Price
25 Kmph
85 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
72,000
Insurance
9,590
On-Road Price in Bangalore
(Price not available in Kolar)
81,590
EMI@1,754/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

Hero Electric Eddy Alternatives

Ampere Magnus

Ampere Magnus

49,999 - 65,990
Check Latest Offers
Magnus Price in Kolar
Okinawa PraisePro

Okinawa PraisePro

76,848
Check Latest Offers
PraisePro Price in Kolar
UPCOMING
Hero Electric AE-29

Hero Electric AE-29

85,000 - 90,000
Check AE-29 details
View similar Bikes
Hero Electric Nyx

Hero Electric Nyx

0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Nyx Price in Kolar
Okinawa R30

Okinawa R30

58,992
Check Latest Offers
R30 Price in Kolar
Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

75,499
Check Latest Offers
Jaunty-3W Price in Kolar

Popular Hero Electric Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Hero Electric Bikes

Hero Electric News

Hero Eddy electric scooter.
Hero Eddy short-commute electric scooter unveiled. And no, license not needed
1 Mar 2022
The upcoming Zero electric motorcycles for India will be locally built by Hero MotoCorp
Hero plans to launch three new electric two-wheelers by 2025
24 Jan 2024
Hero Electric is among seven electric two-wheeler manufacturers who are facing legal action over unpaid dues of FAME II incentives offered by the Centre.
FAME II subsidy: ARAI, ICAT officials face Centre's probe for lapse in offering incentives to Hero, Okinawa and 5 others
23 Nov 2023
Hero Electric is among seven electric two-wheeler manufacturers who may face legal action over unpaid dues of FAME II incentives offered by the Centre.
FAME II scheme: Hero Electric, Okinawa among 7 EV makers face legal action over unpaid dues, says Centre
14 Sept 2023
Hero Electric will expand in the premium electric two-wheeler segment under the new A2B brand
Hero Electric enters premium electric bike segment under new A2B brand
31 Aug 2023
View all
  News

Hero Electric Videos

EeVe India launched the Soul e-scooter&nbsp;at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
EeVe Soul electric scooter: Road test review
31 Dec 2021
Sohinder Gill, CEO at Hero Electric, tells HT Auto what India can learn from other countries to take EVs to the masses.
Electric vehicles are a three-wheeled race: Sohinder Gill, CEO at Hero Electric
5 May 2020
EV segment in the country is poised to potentially keep growing once the situation returns to some semblance of normalcy after the coronavirus crisis is over.
Three factors why EVs could receive a big boost in India post lockdown
5 May 2020
Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
20 Feb 2024
Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
8 Feb 2024
View all
 

Top Electric Bikes

View allPopular Electric Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2024

Kawasaki Ninja 500

Kawasaki Ninja 500

5.24 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hero Mavrick 440

Hero Mavrick 440

1.99 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

11.83 - 12.13 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Ampere Zeal EX

Ampere Zeal EX

96,690 Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Kinetic Green e-Luna

Kinetic Green e-Luna

69,990 - 74,990
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2024

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

75,141 - 76,486
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

Super Soco TS Street Hunter

Super Soco TS Street Hunter

1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hero Xoom 125R

Hero Xoom 125R

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hero Xoom 160

Hero Xoom 160

1.45 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details