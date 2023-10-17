Hero Electric Nyx on road price in Kolar starts from Rs. 63,990. Visit your nearest Hero Electric Nyx on road price in Kolar starts from Rs. 63,990. Visit your nearest Hero Electric Nyx dealers and showrooms in Kolar for best offers. Hero Electric Nyx on road price breakup in Kolar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Hero Electric Nyx NYX LI ₹ 63,990