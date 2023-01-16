HT Auto
65,740 - 75,400
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Hero Passion Pro on Road Price in Delhi

Hero Passion Pro on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 80,270. The on road price for Hero Passion Pro top variant goes up to Rs. 85,220 in Delhi. The lowest price model is ...Read More

Hero Passion Pro Variant Wise Price List

BS6 Drum
₹ 80,271*On-Road Price
113 cc
68.21 kmpl
9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm
Ex-Showroom-Price
69,000
RTO
5,520
Insurance
5,751
On-Road Price in Ukhrul
80,271
EMI@1,725/mo
BS6 Disc
₹ 83,239*On-Road Price
113 cc
68.21 kmpl
9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm
View breakup
Drum 100 Million Edition
₹ 82,250*On-Road Price
113 cc
68.21 kmpl
9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm
View breakup
Disc 100 Million Edition
₹ 85,217*On-Road Price
113 cc
68.21 kmpl
9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm
View breakup
View more Variants

Hero Passion Pro Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
BS6 Drum
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
10 L
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Length
2036 mm
Wheelbase
1270 mm
Kerb Weight
117 kg
Height
1113 mm
Saddle Height
799 mm
Width
715 mm
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider)
28 psi
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
25 psi
Front Tyre Pressure (Rider)
25 psi
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18,Rear :- 80/100-18
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
32 psi
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
22.48 mm
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
13.70s
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
14.14s
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
8.63s
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
7.11s
Quarter Mile
21.77s @ 91.27kmph
Highway Mileage
70 kmpl
Acceleration (0-40 Kmph)
3.41s
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
40.46 mm
City Mileage
68.21 kmpl
Top Speed
94.68 kmph
Max Power
9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm
Max Torque
9.89 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
9.7:1
Displacement
113 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi-Plate
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4 - stroke
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
Constant Mesh
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
50 mm
No of Cylinders
1
Chassis
Diamond
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Twin shox
Front Suspension
Conventional fork
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Tripmeter
Digital
Real Time Mileage Indicator
Yes
Speedometer
Analogue
Console
Analogue and Digital
Additional Features
Autosail
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Braking Type
Integrated Braking System
i3s Technology
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes
Battery Capacity
3 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Headlight
Halogen
Battery Type
Maintenance Free

