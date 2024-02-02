Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Hero Glamour XTEC on road price in Bhuj starts from Rs. 1.01 Lakhs.
The on road price for Hero Glamour XTEC top variant goes up to Rs. 1.06 Lakhs in Bhuj.
The lowest price
Hero Glamour XTEC on road price in Bhuj starts from Rs. 1.01 Lakhs.
The on road price for Hero Glamour XTEC top variant goes up to Rs. 1.06 Lakhs in Bhuj.
The lowest price model is Hero Glamour XTEC Drum and the most priced model is Hero Glamour XTEC Disc.
Visit your nearest
Hero Glamour XTEC dealers and showrooms in Bhuj for best offers.
Hero Glamour XTEC on road price breakup in Bhuj includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Glamour XTEC is mainly compared to Hero Splendor Plus which starts at Rs. 75,141 in Bhuj, Honda SP 125 which starts at Rs. 86,017 in Bhuj and TVS Fiero 125 starting at Rs. 80,000 in Bhuj.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Glamour XTEC Drum ₹ 1.01 Lakhs Hero Glamour XTEC Disc ₹ 1.06 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price