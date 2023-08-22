Saved Articles

Hero Destini 125 On Road Price in Shahjahanpur

81,092 - 87,247*
Shahjahanpur
Destini 125 Price in Shahjahanpur

Hero Destini 125 on road price in Shahjahanpur starts from Rs. 81,090. The on road price for Hero Destini 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 87,250 in Shahjahanpur. The lowest price model is

VariantsOn-Road Price
Hero Destini 125 Sheet Metal Wheel₹ 81,090
Hero Destini 125 VX₹ 85,230
Hero Destini 125 Platinum₹ 87,020
Hero Destini 125 100 Million Edition₹ 87,250
Hero Destini 125 Variant Wise Price List in Shahjahanpur

Sheet Metal Wheel
₹ 81,092*On-Road Price
124.6 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
68,500
RTO
6,850
Insurance
5,742
On-Road Price in Shahjahanpur
81,092
EMI@1,743/mo
VX
₹ 85,232*On-Road Price
124.6 cc
Platinum
₹ 87,023*On-Road Price
124.6 cc
Hero Destini 125 News

The Hero Destini Prime is the more affordable variant and undercuts the Destini XTEC by a substantial margin
Hero Destini 125 launched in new, more affordable Prime variant. Check Price
22 Aug 2023
The new Hero Destini 125 XTEC packs a host of new design and theme elements that add to its appeal.
Hero Destini 125 ‘XTEC’ with updated design, features launched at 79,990
31 Mar 2022
The new Hero Maestro Edge gets the first-in-segment LED projector headlamp.
Hero Maestro Edge, Destini 125 scooters get a price hike. Check new prices here
28 Sept 2021
In terms of design, the V1 Plus and V1 Pro are identical.
Vida V1 Plus relaunched at 1.15 lakh, costs 30,000 less than V1 Pro
1 Mar 2024
Deliveries for the Hero Mavrick 440 will begin from April 15 onwards, while bookings are already open
Hero Mavrick 440 deliveries to begin on April 15
20 Feb 2024
Hero Videos

Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
20 Feb 2024
Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
24 Jan 2024
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
Hero MotoCorp has launched the Xoom 110cc scooter at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of Honda Activa and Dio scooters.
Can Hero Xoom help in resurgence of the 110cc segment?
8 Feb 2023
Hero MotoCorp has launched its new 110cc flagship scooter Xoom in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). Aimed to take on the likes of Honda Active and Dio, the Xoom appears sporty as well as competitively priced.
Hero Xoom First Ride Review: Sporty performance with competitive pricing
2 Feb 2023
