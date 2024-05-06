Hayasa Nirbhar on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 69,080. Visit your nearest Hayasa Nirbhar on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 69,080. Visit your nearest Hayasa Nirbhar dealers and showrooms in Pune for best offers. Hayasa Nirbhar on road price breakup in Pune includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hayasa Nirbhar is mainly compared to Yulu Wynn which starts at Rs. 55,555 in Pune, Ampere Magnus which starts at Rs. 49,999 in Pune and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Pune. Variants On-Road Price Hayasa Nirbhar STD ₹ 69,080