Hayasa Nirbhar on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 69,080. Visit your nearest Hayasa Nirbhar on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 69,080. Visit your nearest Hayasa Nirbhar dealers and showrooms in Chennai for best offers. Hayasa Nirbhar on road price breakup in Chennai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hayasa Nirbhar is mainly compared to Yulu Wynn which starts at Rs. 55,555 in Chennai, Ampere Magnus which starts at Rs. 49,999 in Chennai and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Chennai. Variants On-Road Price Hayasa Nirbhar STD ₹ 69,080