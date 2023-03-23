Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
BMW R 18 on road price in Ranchi starts from Rs. 21.72 Lakhs.
The on road price for BMW R 18 top variant goes up to Rs. 26.17 Lakhs in Ranchi.
The lowest price model is BMW R 18 STD and the most priced model is BMW R 18 Classic First Edition.
BMW R 18 dealers and showrooms in Ranchi for best offers.
BMW R 18 on road price breakup in Ranchi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the BMW R 18 is mainly compared to Harley-Davidson Custom1250 which starts at Rs. 16 Lakhs in Ranchi, Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin which starts at Rs. 15.96 Lakhs in Ranchi and Kawasaki Z900 RS starting at Rs. 16.47 Lakhs in Ranchi.
Variants On-Road Price BMW R 18 STD ₹ 21.72 Lakhs BMW R 18 First Edition ₹ 24.59 Lakhs BMW R 18 Classic First Edition ₹ 26.17 Lakhs
