Birla Electro comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Electro starts at Rs. 76,109 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Birla Electro sits in the Electric Bikes,Scooter segment in the Indian market.
Birla Electro price starts at ₹ 76,109 and goes up to ₹ 1.1 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Birla Electro comes in 6 variants. Birla Electro's top variant is Lithium Ion-35 Ah.
₹76,109*
55-60 Kmph
110 Km
₹77,403*
55-60 Kmph
110 Km
₹88,959*
55-60 Kmph
110 Km
₹95,447*
55-60 Kmph
110 Km
₹1.02 Lakhs*
55-60 Kmph
110 Km
₹1.1 Lakhs*
55-60 Kmph
110 Km
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price