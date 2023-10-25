Birla Electro on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 79,810.
The on road price for Birla Electro top variant goes up to Rs. 99,460 in Kolkata.
The lowest price model is Birla Electro
Birla Electro on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 79,810.
The on road price for Birla Electro top variant goes up to Rs. 99,460 in Kolkata.
The lowest price model is Birla Electro Lead Acid and the most priced model is Birla Electro Lithium Ion-25 Ah.
Visit your nearest
Birla Electro dealers and showrooms in Kolkata for best offers.
Birla Electro on road price breakup in Kolkata includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Birla Electro is mainly compared to Kinetic Green Flex which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Kolkata, PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro which starts at Rs. 99,999 in Kolkata and Hero Electric AE-29 starting at Rs. 85,000 in Kolkata.
Variants On-Road Price Birla Electro Lead Acid ₹ 79,810 Birla Electro Lithium Ion-15 Ah ₹ 81,120 Birla Electro Lithium Ion-20 Ah ₹ 92,870 Birla Electro Lithium Ion-25 Ah ₹ 99,460
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price