Bajaj Pulsar NS160 On Road Price in Dharmanagar

1.1 Lakhs* Onwards
*On-Road Price
Dharmanagar
Pulsar NS160 Price in Dharmanagar

Bajaj Pulsar NS160 on road price in Dharmanagar starts from Rs. 1.31 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Twin Disc BS6₹ 1.31 Lakhs
Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Variant Wise Price List in Dharmanagar

Twin Disc BS6
₹1.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
160.3 cc
48 kmpl
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,15,290
RTO
6,500
Insurance
8,977
On-Road Price in Dharmanagar
1,30,767
EMI@2,811/mo
Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Alternatives

TVS Raider

TVS Raider

95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
Raider Price in Dharmanagar
TVS Apache RTR 160

TVS Apache RTR 160

1.19 - 1.26 Lakhs
Apache RTR 160 Price in Dharmanagar
UPCOMING
TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi E100

TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi E100

1.2 Lakhs Onwards
Yamaha FZS-FI V3

Yamaha FZS-FI V3

1.21 - 1.22 Lakhs
FZS-FI V3 Price in Dharmanagar
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125

99,571
Pulsar NS 125 Price in Dharmanagar
Bajaj Pulsar N150

Bajaj Pulsar N150

1.18 Lakhs
Pulsar N150 Price in Dharmanagar

Popular Bajaj Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
Bajaj Pulsar NS160 News

The design of the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 has started to show its age.
2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V vs Bajaj Pulsar NS160: Which 160 cc motorcycle should you buy?
19 Jun 2023
The new Pewter Grey colour scheme is available on the Pulsar NS160 and NS200, along with 3 other options
Bajaj Pulsar NS200 & Pulsar NS160 get a new colour option
9 Jun 2023
The Pulsar NS160 has more road presence than the Hero Xtreme 160R.
2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 vs Hero Xtreme 160R: Which 160 cc motorcycle to buy?
28 Mar 2023
Bajaj now offers USD forks in the front for the Pulsar NS160 which are superior than the telescopic forks of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V.
2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V: Price and specs compared
25 Mar 2023
Bajaj has updated the Pulsar NS160 and Pulsar NS200 for 2023. They are now OBD2 compliant.
2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 first ride: Are they still relevant?
25 Mar 2023
 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 News

Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Videos

Bajaj has updated the Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 for 2023.
Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200: What has changed?
28 Apr 2023
The Pulsar P150 is the most affordable new-gen Pulsar that one can buy. It is powered by a 150 cc engine that can generate 14.3 bhp of power and 13.5 Nm of peak torque.
Bajaj Pulsar P150: Road test review
16 Dec 2022
Bajaj launched the 2021 Pulsar 250 twins, the most powerful bikes in the Pulsar family, last month.
2021 Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250: Road test review
6 Nov 2021
Bajaj has launched the all-new 2021 Pulsar 250 motorcycle, its the most powerful bike in the Pulsar family, at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.38 lakh (ex-showroom).
2021 Bajaj Pulsar F250 and N250: First Look
3 Nov 2021
Bajaj Pulsar N250 and F250 share same 249.07 cc oil-cooled engine that is mated to a five-speed gearbox and churns out 24.5 PS of power and 21.5 Nm of torque output.
2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 launched, price starts at 1.38 lakh
28 Oct 2021
