Bajaj Pulsar P150 Specifications

Bajaj Pulsar P150 starting price is Rs. 1,16,755 in India. Bajaj Pulsar P150 is available in 2 variant and Powered by a 149.68 cc engine. Bajaj Pulsar P150 mileage is 48.8 kmpl.
1.17 - 1.2 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Bajaj Pulsar P150 Specs

Bajaj Pulsar P150 comes with 149.68 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Pulsar P150 starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Bajaj Pulsar P150 sits in the

Bajaj Pulsar P150 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Twin Disc
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Kerb Weight
140 kg
Fuel Capacity
14 L
Saddle Height
790 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Wheelbase
1352 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
260 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17 Rear :-110/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Range
679 Km
Max Speed
115 Kmph
Max Power
14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm
Max Torque
13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm
No Of Cylinders
1
Transmission
Manual
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Displacement
149.68 cc
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Gear Box
5 Speed constant mesh
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
Telescopic (31 mm)
Rear Suspension
Monoshock
Tachometer
Analogue
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Speedometer
Digital
Additional Features
Handlebar - Clip-On, Gear indicator
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Projector Headlights
Yes

Bajaj Pulsar P150 Alternatives

TVS Apache RTR 160

TVS Apache RTR 160

1 - 1.03 Lakhs
Apache RTR 160 Specs
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125

93,690
Pulsar NS 125 Specs
Bajaj Avenger Street 160

Bajaj Avenger Street 160

93,677 - 1.14 Lakhs
Avenger Street 160 Specs
Hero XPulse 200T

Hero XPulse 200T

94,000 - 1.18 Lakhs
XPulse 200T Specs
Yamaha FZ-FI V3

Yamaha FZ-FI V3

99,900 - 1.08 Lakhs
FZ-FI V3 Specs

Bajaj Pulsar P150 News

Both motorcycles use a 150 cc, single-cylinder engine but the Pulsar P150 is more powerful than the Yamaha FZ-S FI.
Yamaha FZ-S FI vs Bajaj Pulsar P150: Which 150 cc motorcycle should you buy?
7 Mar 2023
In terms of design, the Pulsar N160 looks more aggressive and sporty than the Pulsar P150.
Bajaj Pulsar P150 vs Pulsar N160: Should you spend the extra money?
30 Dec 2022
The design of Apache RTR 160 has started showing its age when compared to Bajaj Pulsar P150.
Bajaj Pulsar P150 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: Which one should you buy?
29 Dec 2022
Bajaj Pulsar P150 is being offered in five different colour schemes.
Bajaj Pulsar P150 Single-disc vs Twin-disc variant: Differences explained
16 Dec 2022
Bajaj Pulsar P150 take design inspirations from its elder siblings.
Bajaj Pulsar P150 review: How is the most affordable new-gen Pulsar?
16 Dec 2022
 Bajaj Pulsar P150 News

Bajaj Pulsar P150 Variants & Price List

Bajaj Pulsar P150 price starts at ₹ 1.17 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.2 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Bajaj Pulsar P150 comes in 2 variants. Bajaj Pulsar P150 top variant price is ₹ 1.2 Lakhs.

Single Disc
1.17 Lakhs*
149.68 cc
Twin Disc
1.2 Lakhs*
149.68 cc
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

