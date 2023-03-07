Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Bajaj Pulsar P150 comes with 149.68 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Pulsar P150 starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Bajaj Pulsar P150 sits in the Sports Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Bajaj Pulsar P150 price starts at ₹ 1.17 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.2 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Bajaj Pulsar P150 comes in 2 variants. Bajaj Pulsar P150 top variant price is ₹ 1.2 Lakhs.
*Ex-showroom price
