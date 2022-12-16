HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Bajaj Pulsar P150 Single Disc Vs Twin Disc Variant: Differences Explained

Bajaj Pulsar P150 Single-disc vs Twin-disc variant: Differences explained

After 20 years, Bajaj Auto launched a brand-new Pulsar 150 in the Indian market, it is called Pulsar P150. It is currently the latest and the most affordable new-gen Pulsar. Bajaj Auto launched the Pulsar P150 in two variants, single-disc and twin-disc and there are quite a few differences between the two variants. Here are all the differences between the single-disc variant and the twin-disc variant.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Dec 2022, 13:37 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Bajaj Pulsar P150 is being offered in five different colour schemes.
Bajaj Pulsar P150 is being offered in five different colour schemes.
Bajaj Pulsar P150 is being offered in five different colour schemes.
Bajaj Pulsar P150 is being offered in five different colour schemes.

Bajaj Pulsar P150 Single-Disc vs Twin-Disc: Seat

The single-disc variant has slightly more commuter-ish appeal with a single-piece seat and a single-piece grab rail. The twin-disc variant gets a split-seat setup for a more sporty look and a split grab rail.

Also Read : Bajaj Pulsar P150 review: How is the most affordable new-gen Pulsar?

Bajaj Pulsar P150 Single-Disc vs Twin-Disc: Riding ergonomics

The twin-disc variant has a more aggressive riding posture as compared to the single-disc one. The twin-disc version comes with clip-on handlebars and slightly rear-set footpegs. So, the rider sits in a slightly hunched-down position. The single-disc variant gets a single-piece handlebar and mid-set footpegs so it provides a more upright stance to the rider.

The feature-list on both variants of Pulsar P150 stays the same.
The feature-list on both variants of Pulsar P150 stays the same.
The feature-list on both variants of Pulsar P150 stays the same.
The feature-list on both variants of Pulsar P150 stays the same.

Similar Bikes

Find more Bikes
Bajaj Pulsar N250 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar N250
249.07 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹1.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Kabira Mobility Km 3000 (HT Auto photo)
Kabira Mobility Km 3000
₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Suzuki Gixxer (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki Gixxer
155 cc
₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hero Xpulse 200 (HT Auto photo)
Hero Xpulse 200
199.6 cc
₹1.13 - 1.21 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Aprilia Sxr 125 (HT Auto photo)
Aprilia Sxr 125
124.45 cc
₹1.15 - 1.18 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
White Carbon Motors Gt5 (HT Auto photo)
White Carbon Motors Gt5
₹1.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Bajaj Pulsar P150 Single-Disc vs Twin-Disc: Braking hardware

The last difference between both variants is the rear brake. As the name suggests, the twin-disc variant gets a disc at the rear, which measures 230 mm whereas the single-disc variant gets a 130 mm drum at the rear. The front disc on both variants is the same. It measures 260 mm and Bajaj is offering a single-channel Anti-lock Braking System only, there is no dual-channel Anti-lock braking system on offer.

Bajaj Pulsar P150 Single-Disc vs Twin-Disc: Tyre size

The last difference between the two variants is the tyre sizes. The single-disc variant has a tyre size of 80/100-17 and 100/90-17 whereas the twin-disc variant has a tyre size of 90/90-17 and 110/80-17. Interestingly, the outgoing Pulsar 150 Twin disc's rear tyre size was fatter as it measures 120/80 17.

Bajaj Pulsar P150 Single-Disc vs Twin-Disc: Price

The Pulsar P150 Single-disc is priced at 1.17 lakh while the twin-disc variant cost 1.20 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). The colour schemes for both variants stay the same.

First Published Date: 16 Dec 2022, 13:37 PM IST
TAGS: Bajaj Auto Pulsar P150
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is compact, quirky and fun, and just the right-sized city car
BYD Atto 3 First Drive Review: Pricey But Promising Electric SUV!
All-new Range Rover Sport
Deliveries for all-new Range Rover Sport SUV commence. Check details
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features

Trending this Week

Samruddhi_Mahamarg
This is India's most hi-tech expressway
KTM_RC16_1
KTM RC16 MotoGP superbike showcased at India Bike Week 2022
BMW_S_1000_RR_11
BMW S 1000 RR sportsbike launched in India
Tesla_Model_Y
Tesla officially enters this Asian country
Model_Y
Tesla Model Y is cheapest in this country

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Tata Harrier vs MG Hector: Price, Specs, Features compared
Tata Harrier vs MG Hector: Price, Specs, Features compared
Check out these 100-year anniversary models from BMW Motorrad
Check out these 100-year anniversary models from BMW Motorrad
MG Astor, Hector Plus, Hector & Gloster's prices to be increased from Jan'23
MG Astor, Hector Plus, Hector & Gloster's prices to be increased from Jan'23
This ₹20 lakh bike comes with an engine bigger than few SUVs
This 20 lakh bike comes with an engine bigger than few SUVs
Bajaj Pulsar P150 Single-disc vs Twin-disc variant: Differences explained
Bajaj Pulsar P150 Single-disc vs Twin-disc variant: Differences explained

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city