Bajaj Pulsar N160 On Road Price in Ramanathapuram

1.31 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Ramanathapuram
Pulsar N160 Price in Ramanathapuram

Bajaj Pulsar N160 on road price in Ramanathapuram starts from Rs. 1.60 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Bajaj Pulsar N160 Dual Channel ABS₹ 1.60 Lakhs
Bajaj Pulsar N160 Variant Wise Price List in Ramanathapuram

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Dual Channel ABS
₹1.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
164.82 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,31,639
RTO
11,381
Insurance
16,625
On-Road Price in Chennai
(Price not available in Ramanathapuram)
1,59,645
EMI@3,431/mo
Bajaj Pulsar N160 News

The Bajaj Pulsar N160 is now available only in the dual-channel ABS version priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.31 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar N160 single-channel ABS variant discontinued. Here’s why
28 Nov 2023
Honda SP160 uses the same engine as the X-Blade but it is now BS6 Stage 2 compliant.
Honda SP160 launched at 1.18 lakh, will rival Bajaj Pulsar N160
8 Aug 2023
Both motorcycles have an aggressive-muscular design.
2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V vs Bajaj Pulsar N160: Which 160 cc motorcycle should you buy?
18 Jun 2023
Both motorcycles look different. The Pulsar N160 looks more modern whereas the design of the Pulsar NS160 has started to show its age.
Bajaj Pulsar N160 vs Pulsar NS160: What are the differences?
7 Jan 2023
The Dual-Channel ABS variant is offered only one paint scheme whereas the Single-Channel ABS variant gets three colour options to choose from.
Bajaj Pulsar N160: Difference between variants explained
31 Dec 2022
Bajaj Videos

Bajaj has updated the Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 for 2023.
Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200: What has changed?
28 Apr 2023
The Pulsar P150 is the most affordable new-gen Pulsar that one can buy. It is powered by a 150 cc engine that can generate 14.3 bhp of power and 13.5 Nm of peak torque.
Bajaj Pulsar P150: Road test review
16 Dec 2022
Bajaj launched the 2021 Pulsar 250 twins, the most powerful bikes in the Pulsar family, last month.
2021 Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250: Road test review
6 Nov 2021
Bajaj has launched the all-new 2021 Pulsar 250 motorcycle, its the most powerful bike in the Pulsar family, at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.38 lakh (ex-showroom).
2021 Bajaj Pulsar F250 and N250: First Look
3 Nov 2021
Bajaj Pulsar N250 and F250 share same 249.07 cc oil-cooled engine that is mated to a five-speed gearbox and churns out 24.5 PS of power and 21.5 Nm of torque output.
2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 launched, price starts at 1.38 lakh
28 Oct 2021
