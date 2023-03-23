Saved Articles

Bajaj Platina 100 On Road Price in Vijaywada

46,816 - 65,952*
*On-Road Price
Vijaywada
Platina 100 Price in Vijaywada

Bajaj Platina 100 on road price in Vijaywada starts from Rs. 64,990. The on road price for Bajaj Platina 100 top variant goes up to Rs. 77,770 in Vijaywada.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Bajaj Platina 100 KS Alloy BS6₹ 64,990
Bajaj Platina 100 ES Drum BS6₹ 68,840
Bajaj Platina 100 ES Disc BS6₹ 77,770
...Read More

Bajaj Platina 100 Variant Wise Price List in Vijaywada

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
KS Alloy BS6
₹ 64,989*On-Road Price
102 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
52,915
RTO
3,705
Insurance
5,314
Accessories Charges
3,055
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Vijaywada)
64,989
EMI@1,397/mo
ES Drum BS6
₹ 68,836*On-Road Price
102 cc
View breakup
ES Disc BS6
₹ 77,767*On-Road Price
102 cc
View breakup

Bajaj Platina 100 Alternatives

Hero HF Deluxe

Hero HF Deluxe

59,998 - 68,768
HF Deluxe Price in Vijaywada
TVS Radeon

TVS Radeon

59,942 - 71,542
Radeon Price in Vijaywada
TVS Sport

TVS Sport

46,375 - 64,635
Sport Price in Vijaywada
Bajaj CT110

Bajaj CT110

50,483 - 62,349
CT110 Price in Vijaywada
Honda CD 110 Dream

Honda CD 110 Dream

49,336 - 73,400
CD 110 Dream Price in Vijaywada
Bajaj Platina 110

Bajaj Platina 110

59,245 - 67,808
Platina 110 Price in Vijaywada

Popular Bajaj Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
Bajaj Platina 100 News

Honda Shine competes with rivals like Hero Splendor Plus, Hero HF Deluxe and Bajaj Platina 100 in India's highly in-demand 100 cc commuter motorcycle segment.
Honda Shine 100 vs Bajaj Platina 100: Price and specs comparison
23 Mar 2023
File photo of Bajaj Pulsar N150.
Bajaj Auto reports 16% rise in December sales to 3,26,806 units
1 Jan 2024
The 2024 Bajaj Chetak electric scooter is expected to arrive with subtle styling tweaks and major updates to the battery and powertrain
Updated Bajaj Chetak to arrive with upgrades on January 9
31 Dec 2023
Bajaj Vector could be a sportier version of the Chetak electric scooter and come based on Husqvarna Vektorr.
Bajaj Auto files Vector trademark in India, possibly a new electric scooter incoming
28 Dec 2023
The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
Royal Enfield faces fresh challenge from Harley-Davidson in Goa, India’s biker paradise
18 Dec 2023
Bajaj Videos

Bajaj has updated the Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 for 2023.
Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200: What has changed?
28 Apr 2023
The Pulsar P150 is the most affordable new-gen Pulsar that one can buy. It is powered by a 150 cc engine that can generate 14.3 bhp of power and 13.5 Nm of peak torque.
Bajaj Pulsar P150: Road test review
16 Dec 2022
Bajaj launched the 2021 Pulsar 250 twins, the most powerful bikes in the Pulsar family, last month.
2021 Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250: Road test review
6 Nov 2021
Bajaj has launched the all-new 2021 Pulsar 250 motorcycle, its the most powerful bike in the Pulsar family, at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.38 lakh (ex-showroom).
2021 Bajaj Pulsar F250 and N250: First Look
3 Nov 2021
Bajaj Pulsar N250 and F250 share same 249.07 cc oil-cooled engine that is mated to a five-speed gearbox and churns out 24.5 PS of power and 21.5 Nm of torque output.
2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 launched, price starts at 1.38 lakh
28 Oct 2021
