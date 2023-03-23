Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
The lowest price model is
The lowest price model is Bajaj Platina 100 KS Alloy BS6 and the most priced model is Bajaj Platina 100 ES Disc BS6.
Visit your nearest
Bajaj Platina 100 dealers and showrooms in Raipur for best offers.
Bajaj Platina 100 on road price breakup in Raipur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Bajaj Platina 100 is mainly compared to Hero HF Deluxe which starts at Rs. 59,998 in Raipur, TVS Radeon which starts at Rs. 59,942 in Raipur and TVS Sport starting at Rs. 46,375 in Raipur.
Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Platina 100 KS Alloy BS6 ₹ 66,370 Bajaj Platina 100 ES Drum BS6 ₹ 71,120 Bajaj Platina 100 ES Disc BS6 ₹ 77,760
