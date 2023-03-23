Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Bajaj Platina 100 on road price in Hoshangabad starts from Rs. 67,190.
The on road price for Bajaj Platina 100 top variant goes up to Rs. 73,540 in Hoshangabad.
The lowest price model is Bajaj Platina 100 KS Alloy BS6 and the most priced model is Bajaj Platina 100 ES Disc BS6.
Bajaj Platina 100 on road price breakup in Hoshangabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Bajaj Platina 100 is mainly compared to PURE EV Epluto 7G Max which starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs in Hoshangabad, Hero HF Deluxe which starts at Rs. 59,998 in Hoshangabad and TVS Radeon starting at Rs. 59,942 in Hoshangabad.
Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Platina 100 KS Alloy BS6 ₹ 67,190 Bajaj Platina 100 ES Drum BS6 ₹ 69,490 Bajaj Platina 100 ES Disc BS6 ₹ 73,540
