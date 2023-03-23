Saved Articles

Bajaj Platina 100 On Road Price in Dhule

46,816 - 65,952*
*On-Road Price
Dhule
Platina 100 Price in Dhule

Bajaj Platina 100 on road price in Dhule starts from Rs. 61,990. The on road price for Bajaj Platina 100 top variant goes up to Rs. 75,690 in Dhule. The lowest price model is

VariantsOn-Road Price
Bajaj Platina 100 KS Alloy BS6₹ 61,990
Bajaj Platina 100 ES Drum BS6₹ 71,490
Bajaj Platina 100 ES Disc BS6₹ 75,690
Bajaj Platina 100 Variant Wise Price List in Dhule

KS Alloy BS6
₹ 61,991*On-Road Price
102 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
50,976
RTO
5,607
Insurance
5,408
On-Road Price in Dhule
61,991
EMI@1,332/mo
ES Drum BS6
₹ 71,493*On-Road Price
102 cc
ES Disc BS6
₹ 75,691*On-Road Price
102 cc
Bajaj Platina 100 Alternatives

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

1.15 Lakhs
Epluto 7G Max Price in Dhule
Hero HF Deluxe

Hero HF Deluxe

59,998 - 68,768
HF Deluxe Price in Dhule
TVS Radeon

TVS Radeon

59,942 - 71,542
Radeon Price in Dhule
TVS Sport

TVS Sport

46,375 - 64,635
Sport Price in Dhule
Bajaj CT110

Bajaj CT110

50,483 - 62,349
CT110 Price in Dhule
Honda CD 110 Dream

Honda CD 110 Dream

49,336 - 73,400
CD 110 Dream Price in Dhule
Bajaj Platina 110

Bajaj Platina 110

59,245 - 67,808
Platina 110 Price in Dhule

Popular Bajaj Bikes

Bajaj Platina 100 News

Honda Shine competes with rivals like Hero Splendor Plus, Hero HF Deluxe and Bajaj Platina 100 in India's highly in-demand 100 cc commuter motorcycle segment.
Honda Shine 100 vs Bajaj Platina 100: Price and specs comparison
23 Mar 2023
From the Ather 450 Apex and Simple Dot One, to the new Bajaj Chetak Urbane, December 2023 will see plenty of new e-scooter launches
5 upcoming electric scooter launches in December 2023
13 Dec 2023
The 2024 Bajaj Chetak Urbane packs more range but a lower top speed and drum brakes on both wheels. It gets an optional 'Tecpac' with more features
2024 Bajaj Chetak Urbane launched with upgrades, priced from 1.15 lakh
2 Dec 2023
Bajaj dispatched 8,000 units of the Triumph Speed 400 in Q2 FY2024 (July - September) and expects demand to more than double at 18,000 units in Q3
Expect to sell 18,000 Triumph 400 Twins in Q3 FY2024, expand production to 10,000 per month: Rajiv Bajaj
29 Nov 2023
The Bajaj Pulsar N160 is now available only in the dual-channel ABS version priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.31 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar N160 single-channel ABS variant discontinued. Here’s why
28 Nov 2023
Bajaj Videos

Bajaj has updated the Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 for 2023.
Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200: What has changed?
28 Apr 2023
The Pulsar P150 is the most affordable new-gen Pulsar that one can buy. It is powered by a 150 cc engine that can generate 14.3 bhp of power and 13.5 Nm of peak torque.
Bajaj Pulsar P150: Road test review
16 Dec 2022
Bajaj launched the 2021 Pulsar 250 twins, the most powerful bikes in the Pulsar family, last month.
2021 Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250: Road test review
6 Nov 2021
Bajaj has launched the all-new 2021 Pulsar 250 motorcycle, its the most powerful bike in the Pulsar family, at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.38 lakh (ex-showroom).
2021 Bajaj Pulsar F250 and N250: First Look
3 Nov 2021
Bajaj Pulsar N250 and F250 share same 249.07 cc oil-cooled engine that is mated to a five-speed gearbox and churns out 24.5 PS of power and 21.5 Nm of torque output.
2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 launched, price starts at 1.38 lakh
28 Oct 2021
