Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Aprilia RS 660 on road price in Vasai starts from Rs. 13.39 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Aprilia RS 660 on road price in Vasai starts from Rs. 13.39 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Aprilia RS 660 dealers and showrooms in Vasai for best offers.
Aprilia RS 660 on road price breakup in Vasai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Aprilia RS 660 is mainly compared to BMW F 900 R which starts at Rs. 10.8 Lakhs in Vasai, BMW F 900 XR which starts at Rs. 10.95 Lakhs in Vasai and Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX starting at Rs. 10.79 Lakhs in Vasai.
Variants On-Road Price Aprilia RS 660 RS 660 STD ₹ 13.39 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price