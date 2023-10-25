HT Auto
Ampere Primus On Road Price in Howrah

Ampere Primus
Ampere Primus
Ampere Primus
Ampere Primus
Ampere Primus
Ampere Primus
1.46 Lakhs* Onwards
*On-Road Price
Howrah
Primus Price in Howrah

Ampere Primus on road price in Howrah starts from Rs. 1.52 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Ampere Primus STD₹ 1.52 Lakhs
Ampere Primus Variant Wise Price List in Howrah

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹1.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
77 Kmph
107 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,46,355
Insurance
5,836
On-Road Price in Kolkata
(Price not available in Howrah)
1,52,191
EMI@3,271/mo
Ampere Primus Alternatives

Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

1.1 - 1.45 Lakhs
Rizta Price in Howrah
Ola Electric S1 Pro

Ola Electric S1 Pro

1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
S1 Pro Price in Howrah
UPCOMING
Hero Electric AE-3

Hero Electric AE-3

1.5 Lakhs Onwards
TVS iQube Electric

TVS iQube Electric

1.17 - 1.23 Lakhs
iQube Electric Price in Howrah
Ather Energy 450x

Ather Energy 450x

1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs
450x Price in Howrah
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

1.15 - 1.35 Lakhs
Chetak Price in Howrah

Popular Ampere Bikes

    Ampere Primus News

    The key highlight of the new Magnus EX is its claimed 121 Kms per charge range (ARAI tested).
    Ampere offers festive discounts on Magnus EX, Primus electric scooters
    25 Oct 2023
    The Ampere Primus gets the maximum price hike is closely priced with the Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X, and the like
    Ampere Primus, Magnus EX prices hiked by up to 39,100 after FAME II subsidy revision
    1 Jun 2023
    Ampere Primus high-speed electric scooter comes with an impressive design and performance, which can make it competitive against even Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X and TVS iQube.
    Ampere Primus electric scooter first ride review: An affordable premium commuter
    6 Apr 2023
    Ampere Primus electric scooter currently comes with drum brakes only, but a disc variant is in the planning phase and will launch later this year.
    Ampere Primus to get disc variant in late 2023, next product to get touchscreen
    5 Apr 2023
    The Ampere Primus RCB edition will be awarded the best performing RCB player in every home match
    Ampere Primus RCB Edition electric scooter launched this IPL 2023
    1 Apr 2023
