How to know your car needs a battery replacement. Key signs to follow

A car may run on fuel like petrol or diesel, but the battery onboard is responsible for many crucial tasks. The first purpose of an automotive battery is to provide power for starting the vehicle. The car battery also acts as a surge protector for the computer onboard the vehicle and provides energy for short-term use of things like lights, stereo, GPS or wipers when the engine is off.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Apr 2023, 16:20 PM
A defective and non-functional car battery could be hazardous for the vehicle and must be replaced with a new one.
If a battery is malfunctioning or defective, the car might not start. Also, there would be several electrical issues because of that. Hence, taking care of the battery, whether old or new, is always recommended. Always invest a little time to inspect if the battery is functioning properly or needs a replacement. A wide range of reasons result in a battery problem, and you should keep an eye on the battery to know whether it is okay or needs a replacement.

In general, car batteries typically last about three to four years. Factors such as heat, heavy use, and unsecured battery hold-downs can impact how long a battery lasts. Here are a few signs to know if your car needs a battery replacement.

Key signs of a bad battery:

Zero response while turning the key - If a car is not responding when you are turning the key, it is probably the battery acting up. If nothing happens and you don't see any warning lights on the dashboard when you turn the key, be sure your car's battery is dead and needs a replacement.

Starter cranks slower than normal - If you turn the car's key, check if the starter motor cranks slowly. Is it struggling to start or hesitating? If the answer is yes, then it is time to get the battery checked by a mechanic.

Battery or charging system warning lights appear - Many modern cars have warning lights dedicated to the battery or charging system. If your vehicle has one and it is showing the warning lights, then the car's system is probably trying to tell you the battery is dead or about to die, and it is time to replace it.

Dim headlights - Dim headlights when the car's engine is off can be a sign of a bad battery. Dim headlights when a car is running could indicate a bad alternator.

The battery has cracks or leaks - If your car battery has any cracks, leaks, or damage, it should be replaced immediately to avoid critical damage to the car's system.

How to know when car needs a battery replacement
Step 1 :

Zero response while turning the key

Step 2 :

The starter cranks slower than normal

Step 3 :

Battery or charging system warning lights appear

Step 4 :

Dim headlights

Step 5 :

The battery has cracks or leaks

First Published Date: 09 Apr 2023, 16:20 PM IST
TAGS: car care car maintenance vehicle care vehicle maintenance
