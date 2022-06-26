How to check engine oil level of your car

Never over top up the engine oil than the recommended level. Also, never keep the level lower than recommended.

Engine oil in modern cars is usually required replacement after running 10,000 km or more. However, increased traffic and resulting lowered average speed means a car engine runs for a longer duration. This could result in increased oil consumption, especially in the older models. Reduced oil levels in the engine can be harmful to the internal parts of a motor, which could be a highly expensive affair to repair.

To avoid such a situation, it is recommended to check the engine oil level at a few weeks' intervals. Here is how to check the engine oil level of the car.

Let the engine cool down

The engine becomes really hot when it runs. The engine oil shouldn't be checked in that situation. It's not recommended to check the oil level on a fully cold engine but let it cool down for at least 10-15 minutes. This will allow all the oil from various parts of the engine to collect in the lower oil pan. It also helps the oil temperature to come down a bit.

Park the car on a levelled ground

Park the car on the levelled ground before checking the engine oil. Avoid parking it on a ramp or any uneven surface, as a tilt in the car's position can display wrong readings of the engine oil level.

Take out and clean the yellow dipstick

After opening the bonnet of the car, you can spot the yellow coloured dipstick cap,m which is usually positioned at the centre of the engine compartment. Pull that out and wipe it off with a clean cloth. Avoid a soiled or dirty or moist cloth as dipping the dipstick with those can harm the internal parts of the engine.

Insert it and take it out

After cleaning it, insert the dipstick back completely and wait for a second before pulling it out. Check the oil mark, which should be between the minimum or low and maximum or high markings.

Top up if required

In case the engine oil is lower than required, top up and use the manufacturer-recommended grade oil to avoid any harm to the engine part. Also, don't top up the oil over the OEM recommended level.

