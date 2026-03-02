HT Auto
  Top 7 highest-selling car brands of February 2026 revealed. Maruti Suzuki leads, Tata and Mahindra grow strongly as SUVs dominate Indian market sales.

Best selling car brands February 2026
February 2026 witnessed steady momentum in India’s passenger vehicle market, with SUVs continuing to power volumes
Best selling car brands February 2026
February 2026 witnessed steady momentum in India’s passenger vehicle market, with SUVs continuing to power volumes
February 2026 saw several carmakers post steady gains in the domestic market, with SUVs continuing to drive volumes. Here’s a look at the top seven highest-selling car brands for the month, ranked by domestic dispatches.

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki sells 2.13 lakh units in February 2026
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki sells 2.13 lakh units in February 2026

Maruti Suzuki retained its lead with domestic wholesales of 1,61,000 units in February 2026, marginally higher than the 1,60,791 units recorded in the year-ago period. Growth was supported by utility vehicle volumes, which rose to 72,756 units from 65,033 units last year. Total sales for the month stood at 2.14 lakh units, while retail sales grew by 12 per cent year-on-year increase in retail sales.

Tata

2023 Tata Nexon facelift
Tata sold a total of 62,329 units in the domestic market for the month of February 2026
2023 Tata Nexon facelift
Tata sold a total of 62,329 units in the domestic market for the month of February 2026

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles followed with domestic sales of 62,329 units, marking a 34 per cent rise over February 2025. Total sales, including international business, reached 63,331 units, up 35 per cent YoY. Electric vehicle sales across domestic and overseas markets stood at 8,385 units, reflecting a 57 per cent increase.

Mahindra

Mahindra XUV 7XO
Mahindra sold 60,018 SUVs in India in February 2026
Mahindra XUV 7XO
Mahindra sold 60,018 SUVs in India in February 2026

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. reported domestic SUVV sales of 60,018 units, reflecting a 19 per cent rise from the same month last year. Total sales rose 18 per cent YoY to 97,177 units.

Hyundai

Hyundai Creta
Hyundai clocks 66,134 unit sales in February 2026, grows by 12.6 per cent
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai clocks 66,134 unit sales in February 2026, grows by 12.6 per cent

Hyundai Motor India sold 52,407 units in the domestic market, up nearly 10 per cent YoY. Total sales, including exports, stood at 66,134 units, a 12.6 per cent increase. Exports grew 24.8 per cent to 13,727 units. The Hyundai Creta emerged as the brand’s highest-selling model for the month with 17,938 units.

Toyota

Toyota Fortuner Innova Crysta
Toyota Fortuner and Innova Crysta are two of the carmaker's best-selling models in India.
Toyota Fortuner Innova Crysta
Toyota Fortuner and Innova Crysta are two of the carmaker's best-selling models in India.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor posted domestic sales of 30,737 units, a 16 per cent rise from February last year. Cumulative dispatches, including exports, stood at 34,034 units, marking a 20 per cent increase YoY.

Kia

Kia Sonet Front Profile
The Kia Sonet continues to be a major contributor to the brand's domestic sales in India
Kia Sonet Front Profile
The Kia Sonet continues to be a major contributor to the brand's domestic sales in India

Kia India registered domestic sales of 27,610 units, marking a 10.3 per cent increase over February 2025. The company cited strong demand for models such as the Seltos and Sonet as contributors to the monthly performance.

Honda

Honda Elevate ADV Edition
Honda sold 5,629 units in the domestic market in February 20256
Honda Elevate ADV Edition
Honda sold 5,629 units in the domestic market in February 20256

Honda Cars India Ltd. recorded a decline in total sales, with volumes reaching 7,212 units in February 2026. This marks a 30.11 per cent YoY decrease from the same month last year. Domestic sales remained largely flat at 5,629 units when compared to the 5,616 units sold in February 2025.

First Published Date: 02 Mar 2026, 17:24 pm IST
