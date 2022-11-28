HT Auto
Home How-to How To Adjust And Align Your Car Headlights: Do It Yourself

How to adjust and align your car headlights: Do it yourself

Headlamps are one of the key elements of a car, especially for those who drive at night. Despite being such an important utility and safety component of the vehicle, headlamp care is often neglected by vehicle owners. Having properly adjusted headlamps on a car is necessary, as it helps the driver to see the road ahead more clearly. Both the headlamps should be adjusted equally, illuminating the road ahead in sync. The owner can easily make these adjustments, requiring only a few tools.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Nov 2022, 16:36 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Optimum performance of a car's headlamp is important for the safety and comfortable driving experience.
Optimum performance of a car's headlamp is important for the safety and comfortable driving experience.
Optimum performance of a car's headlamp is important for the safety and comfortable driving experience.
Optimum performance of a car's headlamp is important for the safety and comfortable driving experience.

While driving on roads, especially on highways, we often see oncoming drivers flash their headlamps from high to low at the cars going in opposite directions. This is a way to signal that the headlamps are not properly adjusted or the high beams are on, temporarily blinding the oncoming cars' drivers. Also, if you are driving down the road and can't see more than 20-30 feet in front of you, your car headlamps are probably too low. If you see the tops of the trees while driving, the headlamps are too high. If you face such issues, it's time to adjust your car's headlamps. Here are some easy tips to follow to help you adjust your car headlamps.

Park the car on level ground

First, find a level ground to shine the headlamps on a flat surface. Ensure the car is parked around six feet away from the vertical surface, the tyres are properly inflated, and the fuel tank is at least half full. Also, it is better to mimic the average weight usually carried in the vehicle. Make sure the shocks at all four wheels are levelled out. Then turn on the headlamps.

Trending Cars

Find more Cars
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.79Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.5Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.89Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.4Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹12.49Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Create a centre axis on a flat wall

This can be best done at dusk or dawn. Ensure the headlamps are on a low beam. Use masking tape to mark the horizontal and vertical lines of the beam's centre axis as it shines on the vertical flat surface. The tapes should create a cross. Now measure the difference between the headlamps. Check the lines to see if both lights have the same measurement. If they don't match, note the difference and lower the highest centreline to the same height as the lowest centreline mark. Consult the user manual to do this properly.

Dismantle and adjust the lamps

Take off the headlamps' ring or bezel and keep the parts in a secure location. Make sure you know the location of both the vertical and horizontal adjuster screws. Also, have someone inside the car to help you with the adjustment process. Adjust the vertical and horizontal fields of the headlights. While doing so, ensure the assisting person inside the car turns the headlamps after each adjustment to check if things are fine. Ensure the most intense part of the headlight beam hits the centerline you taped on the wall.

Fine-tune the adjustments

Once you’re satisfied with the adjustments, take the car for a road test, and if one or both of the headlights aren’t quite up to par, repeat the process to fine-tune the headlamp performance.

How to adjust and align car headlamps
Step 1 :

Park the car on level ground

Step 2 :

Create a centre axis on a vertical wall

Step 3 :

Dismantle and adjust the lamps

Step 4 :

Ensure vertical and horizontal lines are right

Step 5 :

Ensure the centre axis is hit by the intense part of the beam

Step 6 :

Test the headlamp performance

Step 7 :

Fine-tune the adjustments if necessary

First Published Date: 28 Nov 2022, 16:36 PM IST
TAGS: car care car maintenance
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The 2022 Range Rover has a mammoth road presence and is the longest SUV on Indian roads at present.
2022 Range Rover drive review: Built like a fort, crafted like a palace
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features
File photo used for representational purpose.
What happens when drunk cops crash? Two officials arrested in separate incidents

Trending this Week

Mahindra_XUV400_EV_Main_2_1662873873299
How is India growing in EV segment?
hyundai
Hyundai to bring back its 1974 historic coupe
Taycan_Cross_Turismo_Glamping_Experience_LA_029_
Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo goes camping
CNG_3
Why is CNG better than other fuel types?
Ferrari-Vision-GT-14
Ferrari Vision GT is an insanely powerful retro-futuristic machine

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Toyota India Vice Chairman Vikram Kirloskar passes away at 64
Toyota India Vice Chairman Vikram Kirloskar passes away at 64
This curvy track-only mean machine promises 900 hp
This curvy track-only mean machine promises 900 hp
Toyota global output slows from record as challenges persist
Toyota global output slows from record as challenges persist
Govt to take action against firms violating FAME-II localisation norms: Minister
Govt to take action against firms violating FAME-II localisation norms: Minister
In pics: Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV ready to enter Indian market
In pics: Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV ready to enter Indian market

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city