In 2026 Honda Shine or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). Shine engine makes power and torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
Shine vs Radeon Comparison