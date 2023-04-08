In 2024 Honda CB300R or Joy e-bike Skyline choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Honda CB300R or Joy e-bike Skyline choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB300R Price starts at Rs 2.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Joy e-bike Skyline Price starts at Rs 2.29 Lakhs (last recorded price). CB300R engine makes power and torque 30.7 bhp @ 9,000 rpm & 27.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Skyline engine makes power & torque 5000 W & 230 Nm respectively. Joy e-bike offers the Skyline in 1 colour. The CB300R mileage is around 30 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less