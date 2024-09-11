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HomeCompare BikesActiva 125 vs Burgman Street [2028-2026]

Honda Activa 125 vs Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026]

In 2026 Honda Activa 125 or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs. 88,339 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). Activa 125 engine makes power and torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.5 Nm. On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. The Activa 125 mileage is around 47 kmpl. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Activa 125 vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Activa 125 Burgman street [2028-2026]
BrandHondaSuzuki
Price₹ 88,339₹ 88,376
Mileage47 kmpl48 kmpl
Engine Capacity123.92 cc124 cc
Power8.42 PS PS8.6 PS PS

Filters
Activa 125
Honda Activa 125
DLX
₹88,339*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Burgman Street [2028-2026]
Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026]
STD
₹88,376*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda Activa 125 Visual Comparison

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Front View
Seat View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
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Rear View
Rear Right View
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Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L5.5 L
Length
1850 mm1880 mm
Ground Clearance
162 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1265 mm
Kerb Weight
109 kg110 kg
Height
1170 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
712 mm780 mm
Width
707 mm715 mm
Tyre Size
Front: 90/90 - 12, Rear: 90/100 - 10Front :-90/90-12, Rear :- 90/100-10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
249.1 km-
Max Speed
90 kmph95 kmph
Max Power
8.42 PS8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
Max Torque
10.5 Nm10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
123.92 cc124 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air-cooled, single-cylinder engine4-Stroke, 1 Cylinder, Air Cooled
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
50 mm52.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Chassis
Under Bone-
Front Suspension
Telescopic SuspensionTelescopic
Rear Suspension
3-Step Adjustable Spring Loaded HydraulicSwing Arm
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes21.5 L
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Honda RoadSync-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
4.2 Inch TFT DisplayYes
Battery Capacity
12V 5Ah12V / 4 Ah
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,01,8311,05,375
Ex-Showroom Price
88,33988,376
RTO
7,06710,485
Insurance
6,4256,514
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1882,264

Activa 125 Comparison with other bikes

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