HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HomeAutoVideos Skoda Enyaq Ev Makes India Debut At The Bharat Mobility Global Expo
Skoda Enyaq EV makes India debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo
By: HT Auto Desk Updated on: 01 Feb 2024, 16:19 PM
Follow us on:
Skoda showcased its first electric car set for India launch at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo. The Enyaq EV, which is already on sale in global marke
...
Skoda showcased its first electric car set for India launch at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo. The Enyaq EV, which is already on sale in global markets, will be the carmaker’s first foray into EV segment in the country. Here is a quick look at what the Enyaq EV has on offer.