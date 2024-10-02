India-bound Skoda Elroq electric SUV launched: Check range, features and specs

Skoda Auto has launched the Elroq electric SUV for the global markets on October 2. The EV is expected to hit the Indian shores by some time next year

...

Skoda Auto has launched the Elroq electric SUV for the global markets on October 2. The EV is expected to hit the Indian shores by some time next year. Ahead of its India debut, here is sneak peek at what the latest EV from the Czech auto giant has to offer.

Read more

Read less