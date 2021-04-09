Top Sections
Hyundai Alcazar SUV: First impressions

Updated: 09 Apr 2021, 11:02 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Hyundai Motor has forayed into the three-row SUV segment for the first time in India with the six- and seven-seater Alcazar SUV. Based on Hyundai’s popular Creta SUV, Alcazar aims to consolidate the Korean carmaker’s dominance in the rapidly growing segment. Here are HT Auto’s first impressions of the Alcazar SUV.

